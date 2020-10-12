Khloe Kardashian Addresses 'Devastating' End of 'KUWTK,' Agreeing on 'Break' After 15 Years On-Air

✖

Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped a bombshell on its fans in early September when the family and network revealed that the series would be wrapping things up after its 20th season in early 2021. At the time, the family put out a joint statement explaining that it was with “heavy hearts” that the decision was made. One month after the announcement, Khloe Kardashian added some more context to the situation while appearing on the Emergency Contact podcast.

There, Kardashian admitted she and everyone else could use a “break” from the tiresome schedule they had grown accustomed to over their 15 years on set. She explained that the family only gets two weeks off the entire year without any cameras on them, calling it an “exhausting” journey. She knows life without filming will certainly be a different time in their lives, but that it’s a decision everyone was ready to make, “We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap.”

As some have suspected, however, the Kardashians may not fully be walking off into the sunset. Prior to the news of the show’s cancellation in 2021, the oldest of the three sisters, Kourtney, had expressed her desires to quit production and move on with her life, wanting to focus her time on her children and her business ventures. While on the podcast, Khloe suggested there could be more opportunities down the road. In regards to the show coming to an end, which she called “devastating” news, Kardashian said, “that doesn’t mean everything is ending for good. That just means there’s room for another chapter to open.”

E! debuted KUWTK in 2007 and soon saw it become the network’s flagship series. The family found so much success with it that spin-offs were born, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Khloe and Lamar and Dash Dolls. Seeing how the family was able to build off their main show, it’s no surprise that there’s a possibility something else could be coming in a new form after KUWTK ends its production. Ryan Seacrest, who co-created the reality series, told Entertainment Tonight in September that there have been no plans to produce another series after 2021, but also didn’t rule it out, “We have no crossed that bridge yet.”

The current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its new episodes on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.