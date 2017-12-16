Kenya Moore Reportedly Getting Kicked off ‘RHOA’ After Secret Marriage Scandal

After keeping her marriage under wraps, it’s being reported by sources close to the Bravo series that Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore will be fired by the end of the season.

“Kenya is not going to have her contract renewed at the end of the season,” a production insider told Radar Online. “The producers are not looking to pick up her option.”

Earlier this year, Moore’s surprise wedding to NYC restauranteur Marc Daly allegedly caught the studio off guard, claiming her refusal to bring him on the show has “burned her chances of returning for another season.”

“No one thinks Kenya has ever told the truth of her personal life. There is nothing going on. Normal people got married, had children and shared it all with producers on the show,” the insider said. “This is Bravo’s #1 show and the producers don’t have access to the story. That doesn’t work.”

Apparently, Moore rejected the producers’ efforts to film her post-married life as well.

“Kenya told us she didn’t tell her Dad that she got married. But she wouldn’t do it on camera. All she would give us was one scene where she spoke on the phone to her dad and we filmed it way later,” the insider said. “It wasn’t really when she told him. She just refused to do anything with him about it and we have deadlines to meet. So, since we couldn’t have anything but the car scene in there she lost half and episode’s pay, which was $25,000.”

Producers were seemingly so furious with Moore that they also banned her from a group trip to Spain, adding that she didn’t “get paid for the two episodes for the trip,” and missed out on $100,000. Moreover, they fined her $25,000 for the filming with her dad.”

The show insider goes on to tell the news agency that the producers had “grown tired of Moore’s antics.”

“It has been a lot of things over the years that they haven’t been too happy about it. Unless something compelling changes (and they think the IVF efforts are only for a storyline) she is not coming back at the end of the season.”

