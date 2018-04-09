‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Reveals She Is Pregnant

There will be a new little peach in the Real Housewives of Atlanta family soon enough.

Cast member Kenya Moore revealed during Monday’s reunion special that she and new husband Marc Daly are expecting their first child together.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told host Andy Cohen after some hemming and hawing.

But Moore was not willing to reveal many of the details of her pregnancy.

“I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place,” Moore said.

When asked if she preferred a little boy or girl, she diplomatically said she is only interested in having “a healthy baby.”

Moore and Daly have been trying to get pregnant since wedding in secret in St. Lucia in June, with Moore even seeing her doctor over an “inconclusive” pregnancy test during this past season.

In September 2017, Moore told Us Weekly about her plans of becoming a mother. “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

In November, the 47-year-old Bravo celeb was spotted leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre, where TMZ reported she was undergoing IVF treatment.

At the time, she shared a video of her Yorkies, King and Twirl, on Instagram, reflecting on what becoming a mother of children would do to her life.

“My twins [Kings and Twirl] they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do,” she captioned the video. “Please pray for me.”

Daly is already a father, which Moore celebrated on social media during Father’s Day 2017.

“To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagam/Kenya Moore