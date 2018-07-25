Kenya Moore Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season, PEOPLE reported Wednesday, after contract negotiations went south for the Bravo star.

A number of sources told the publication that Moore, pregnant with her first child with husband Marc Daly, will not be on the 11th season of the reality series after she and the network were unable to work out her contract.

Sources say that while both Moore and producers wanted her back on the show as a full-time Housewife, Moore wanted more money than they were willing to offer. Her private nature in regards to her marriage with Daly also arose. Bravo allegedly wanted to film all parts of the former Miss U.S.A. winner’s life, which she previously has not allowed.

Moore addressed the contract negotiations on Twitter earlier this week, saying she was offered “friend [money] to do the same job and show family and baby story.”

Nope… was never offered a friend role, just friend 💲to do the same job and show family and baby story. 🤔 No movement in negotiations but not to worry… a girl has options just in case 💅🏾 👸🏾 https://t.co/dGFP1zo5iV — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 24, 2018

When a fan asked if the negotiations hurt her, Moore responded, “To be honest yeah it does. A dream would be to have everything aligned for once in my life… falling in love, getting married, having a baby, businesses thriving and work life… all at 47. God will have my back.”

To be honest yeah it does. A dream would be to have everything aligned for once in my life… falling in love, getting married, having a baby, businesses thriving and work life… all at 47 🤷🏾‍♀️ God will have my back https://t.co/6U2GO8HqyY — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 24, 2018

In fact, Moore came under fire last season when she and Daly tied the knot in a secret St. Lucia ceremony, blocking out both cameras and her castmates. Daly only appeared on the series once during the past season for a brief scene, and many of her castmates and fans have slammed their marriage as a sham due to their private nature.

The couple is expecting their first child by the end of the year, and although Moore underwent IVF treatments leading up to her announcement on the RHOA reunion special, all of this was kept from the cameras. She also did not attend last season’s cast trip to Barcelona, requiring producers to bring in Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton and Eva Marcelle in her place alongside the rest of the cast.

“Everyone wanted to have Kenya back, but they wanted to have the old Kenya back — the one who isn’t afraid of the cameras,” a source close to production told PEOPLE. “You can’t have secrets and be on reality TV. Especially when other Housewives are showing all of their lives — the good, bad, and the ugly. They need to see your life.”

The insider added that production was offering Moore other options last week, their negotiations are over. Filming has already begun without her, including a cast trip to Miami.

“They were at a stand still for so long,” the source said. “Everyone was rooting for her and wanted to see her back, even women like NeNe and Porsha who haven’t always been on ‘Team Kenya.’ The cast, producers, Bravo — they all know she’s good for the show. But it got messy. She just refused to compromise.”

Another source told the publication that Moore “had her priorities set” and wasn’t going to let producers push her around with their “insulting” offers.

“Kenya really loves her life with her husband. She’s always wanted to be a wife and a mother, and she’s put all of her focus into her growing family,” the source said. “She’s not going to jeopardize that for some television show.”

They added, “Marc isn’t comfortable being on camera, and Kenya respects that. Relationships go both ways and she respects her husband. He loves her. They’re having a baby. That’s the priority — not fighting with some women for ratings.”

The source also added that Moore was being treated unfairly, as other Housewives have kept their private lives off camera, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi.

“[Girardi’s] husband Tom never films, nor does her son. Cameran Eubanks [of Southern Charm] doesn’t have her husband on camera. Why was Bravo so bothered about Kenya?” the source asks. “Kenya gave them one of the only storylines last season by fighting with Kim [Zolciak Biermann]. She knows how to stir up ratings. The fact that they made this into a big deal is very unfair.”

Photo Credit: Bravo