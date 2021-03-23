Kenya Moore, Bravo and Andy Cohen Called on to Apologize Amid Moore's Native American Costume Controversy

✖

The backlash to Kenya Moore's Halloween costume is continuing. After criticisms and accusations of cultural appropriation were sparked following Sunday night's all-new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, during which Moore dressed as a "Warrior Princess" in a costume that included a Native American headdress, a nonprofit organization highlighting awareness of Natives in American society is calling on the reality TV personality, Bravo, and Andy Cohen to apologize "for the harm they have caused Native peoples."

In a statement issued by IllumiNative Monday shortly after the episode aired, the nonprofit said they "are deeply disturbed" by the most recent episode of the series. The organization explained that "costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist" and that "'playing Indian' is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized." IllumiNative pointed to "countless research studies" that have shown "the harm these images, actions, and the normalization of these behaviors have on our youth."

"We are also incredibly concerned that none of the producers or executives at Bravo, Comcast, or NBC Universal intervened, although several cast members commented on how uncomfortable, unnecessary, and offensive the costume was on camera. The series has had several instances of racism and offensive behavior and yet it seems no training, procedures, or standards have been sent to stop offensive acts, which go against the values Comcast professes to have," the statement continued. "It is important that Bravo, Comcast, NBC Universal, Andy Cohen, and Kenya Moore apologize for the harm they have caused Native peoples and commit to ensuring offensive displays like this never happen again. Native people are not a costume."

Bravo has since responded to the statement, writing that the company "aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity" and stating that they "recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta… did not uphold those values." Bravo explained they "had hoped it would provide a teachable moment," but in "retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation." The company ended its comment by apologizing "to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole."

Moore, meanwhile, has since defended herself and her costume of choice. In a since-deleted tweet captured by PEOPLE responding to the criticism, Moore wrote, "Also part of my heritage." Moore's co-stars, meanwhile, called her out during the show, with Porha Williams “referred to Moore's costume as "head-to-toe cultural appropriation," during the RHOA After Show.