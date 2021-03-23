Kenya Moore Wears Native American Costume, and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Fans Are Fuming

✖

On Sunday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies celebrated Halloween. Several of the cast members, including Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora, went all out for the holiday. While fans praised their costumes, there was one member of the cast that came under fire for their ensemble. As The Sun noted, Kenya Moore wore a Native American headdress for the party, a move which many RHOA fans called offensive.

Falynn Guobadia's Halloween party, which took place on Sunday's episode of the Bravo series, had its fair share of drama. But, one of the biggest topics of conversation amongst fans following the episode dealt with Moore's decision to wear a Native American costume (when asked about the costume by another cast member, Moore claimed that she was a "warrior princess"). The Sun reported that many fans were particularly incensed about Moore's costume considering that the cast, and Porsha Williams, especially, have been so active in the racial justice and Black Lives Matter movement this season. Not only were fans upset to see Moore's racially insensitive costume, but her co-stars also raised concerns about the look.

What in the hell is wrong with Kenya native American is not a Halloween costume. Come on this is disgusting. #kenya#RHOA pic.twitter.com/WoFaHr2WRg — Tie ✊🏾🐝✊🏾🐝 (@Tyecolt) March 22, 2021

Sidora, who has been at odds with Moore during the course of the season, told the camera about the costume, "Kenya's Native American costume is super problematic but I'm not trying to ruffle any feathers." She went on to say, "But it feels like I'm the only one who has an issue with Kenya Moore's decisions." Although, Sidora wasn't the only one who had something to say about Moore's attire. Williams also shared her thoughts about the costume with the audience, explaining, "Kenya is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren't doing that anymore. I know this girl was crazy but add lame to the list, add whack to the list." Of course, fans also flocked to social media after seeing Moore's Halloween costume on RHOA.

"Kenya Moore coming to a party dressed as a Native American is probably the most disgusting thing I've seen on Housewives since Monique Samuels did it a couple seasons ago. Do better. Sincerely, an Indigenous African-American woman," one fan wrote. Another commented, "I know the episode is airing today but October 2020 was not that long ago! Kenya Moore should know better to wear a Native American Headdress for Halloween! Disgusting! Disrespectful!" On Twitter, Moore did respond to the controversy, telling fans that the costume was a nod to her "heritage."