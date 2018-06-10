Kendra and Joseph Duggar Reveal First Photo of Their First Baby

Joseph and Kendra Duggar shared the first photo of their baby Saturday, when they announced their son’s birth.

Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, posted a photo of the happy couple with their new bundle of joy, Garrett David Duggar, on the Duggar Family website. The photo also appeared on Kendra’s Instagram page.

“We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy,” Jim Bob and Michelle wrote. “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes!”

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God,” Duggar and Kendra added. “We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

Garrett was born on Friday, June 8 at 1:36 p.m. He weighed in at seven pounds, eight ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.

Duggar, 23, and Kendra, 19, married in October 2017. In December, they announced they were expecting. Two months later, they told fans they were preparing to welcome another baby boy into the Duggar fold.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy,” the couple wrote on the Duggar family site in February. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

In February, Kendra said the first few months of her pregnancy were uncomfortable.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra told TLC.

“I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar,” Duggar said in the same video.

Duggar appears with the rest of his family on TLC’s Counting On, the successor series to 19 Kids and Counting. Their marriage was the focus of a special episode that aired in October.

“It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife,” Duggar told PEOPLE after their wedding. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are so very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

Counting On‘s eighth season starts this summer.

