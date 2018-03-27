Kendra Duggar’s Baby Bump Makes Its First Appearance in New Photo

Despite their absence from social media, unlike the rest of the Duggar family, Counting On fans finally got a glimpse of Kendra Duggar’s baby bump thanks to husband Joseph Duggar’s baby brother Josiah.

It’s been hard to keep track of the Duggar pregnancies this year, with Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Kendra all becoming first-time moms in 2018.

Joy-Anna gave birth a month ago to her and husband Austin Forsyth’s first child, a son named Gideon Martyn. Jinger, who is due in July, has been giving fans weekly pregnancy updates on Instagram.

But Kendra and Joseph don’t have any social media accounts, so fans haven’t been able to get a glimpse of the 19-year-old’s growing belly.

The Duggar kids aren’t allowed to be on social media until they are engaged, but Joseph and Kendra decided against having any joint accounts for now, even though they married last September.

Luckily, little brother Josiah shared a photo of himself, fiancée Lauren Swanson, Joseph and Kendra, and big brother John-David last week on Instagram, with the group all posing in front of one of the family’s planes.

Due in June, six-month-along Kendra looks happy and healthy, and her baby bump has truly popped.

The soon-to-be mom has been experiencing a lot of morning sickness, she revealed in a TLC video earlier in her pregnancy.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra said in a February video.

Kendra said she initially thought she was “gonna have a girl,” but added that since discovering she’ll be having a boy, is “excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

Added Joseph: “I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar.”

Joseph and Kendra announced their pregnancy just three months after they got married, and they also recently revealed to fans that they are expecting a boy. They made the gender reveal with the help of John David who released a smoke bomb with blue smoke.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the couple said in a joint statement. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

Photo credit: TLC