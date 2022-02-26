Kendall Jenner Shocks With NSFW Photo and New Hair Color on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to causing a stir online. Many still connect the model to her role in the Pepsi protest ad, but Jenner is also always in the crosshairs due to her family’s place in our pop culture world.

Her latest wrinkle with fans and critics comes with a hairstyle change many couldn’t have seen coming. But with her latest photo offerings shared on Instagram, Jenner appears in one photo fully nude while lying on the floor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The stylish photo is part of a set by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Carlos Nazario before being shared by Jenner. It was a surprise and possibly a rule violation for fans who swiped to the photo.

“Wow, I honestly didn’t think we would ever see this side of Kendall but I’m proud of her and her art,” one fan wrote. “These are gorgeous, but how is this allowed???” another asked. “[Instagram] just wondering how this doesn’t completely violate your community guidelines?!” a third added. “Like come on, just be honest and say you pick and choose who has to follow your’ guidelines.’”

Jenner’s photos likely are protected under the “nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures” portion of the Instagram guidelines. While this could be true, it doesn’t excuse the reality that Jenner likely lives in a different club than your normal Instagram user.

Jenner also turned heads with a new head of hair, with a shocking color choice to go with it. Part of her iD cover photo and shoot features Jenner dropping her dark hair to rock a sandy red pixie cut. In another post, Jenner showed off her red style on the runway for Prada, slicking it back in a way that made her seem like the new model of Terminator.

Still, many couldn’t help but complain and jab at the young model. They also used the Ukraine crisis as an excuse to drag her for not showing any sympathy or respect to the situation. This criticism is likely a bit much, but folks will never hesitate to create a high road.