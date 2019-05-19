Kendall Jenner Opens up About Possibility of Marriage Amid Relationship With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner tends to keep her romantic life private, but she shed some light on the progress of her relationship with Ben Simmons.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her relationship with the basketball players, sharing if the couple might be close to tying the knot after months of dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner told Vogue Australia of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the supermodel noted.

While marriage may not be the first thing on her mind, the 23-year-old reality star is very committed to her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player.

Vogue shares that Jenner FaceTimed Simmons before her interview with the publication and even streamed her beau’s game as she sat in the hair and makeup chair in preparation for the cover shoot.

Jenner also spoke about how important it is to keep her relationship out of the public eye, even as she continues to film a reality show with her famous family.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she said.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she told the magazine.

Jenner first confirmed her relationship with Simmons after months of speculation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, PEOPLE writes.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres asked, before Kendall replied while smiling: “For a bit now.”

Jenner and Simmons were first romantically linked in 2018 after Jenner was spotted at several of the players’ games. She was once photographed sitting next to Simmons’ mother at one of the games. Simmons also frequently left cheeky comments on her Instagram posts for some time before Jenner confirmed the relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!