Kendall Jenner Shows off Her Boxing Moves in Rocky-Inspired Workout Video

Every year, Love magazine kicks off the holiday season with a seriously sexy advent calendar featuring models and celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more, and this year’s calendar seems to be all about the most fabulous fitness inspiration around.

On Monday, the magazine shared the calendar’s fourth video, which features Kendall Jenner participating in a Rocky-inspired boxing workout while sporting gray sweatpants with a matching crop top and sweatband.

The clip kicks off with the model drinking raw eggs before launching into her workout, punching her way through an empty warehouse before moving on to jumping rope, push-ups, although the 22-year-old struggles a bit when she attempts to use just one arm.

At the end of the clip, Jenner tells the camera, “Stay strong,” before a quote from the model flashes onscreen.

“When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it’s highly flattering. It’s a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time,” the quote reads.

The video’s caption shares that Jenner played both Rocky Balboa and his girlfriend Adrian in the clip, and that she really did drink those raw eggs.

The calendar kicked off with a montage of models all doing different workouts, from Jenner’s boxing to Ashley Graham doing sprints down the street. The full lineup of models featured in the first day’s compilation video includes Jasmine Sanders, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Slick Woods, Doutzen Kroes, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Kate Upton, Jourdan Dunn, Barbara Palvin, Teyana Taylor, Hailey Baldwin, Stella Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Romee Strijd, Shanina Shaik, Taylor Hill, Grace Elizabeth, Madison Beer, Alexis Ren, Hannah Ferguson, Camila Morrone, and Sistine Stallone, so it’s probably safe to say we’ll be seeing them all again as the calendar progresses.