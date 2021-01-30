Kelly Dodd Fired? 'RHOC' Star Says It's 'Likely' She's Done as a Housewife

✖

Is Kelly Dodd leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County? As The Sun reported, Dodd seemingly confirmed her departure from the Bravo series on social media, telling a fan that she likely won't be back for another season. The news comes shortly after the Season 15 reunion aired, during which Dodd sparred with Andy Cohen over politics. At one point during the reunion, Dodd even shared the criticisms that she received from her own fans regarding Cohen, telling the host that some believe that he is "anti-American" because he does not support former President Donald Trump.

The whole matter began when Dodd posted a photo of herself with her Positive Beverage drink on Instagram. In her caption for the photo, she asked her followers what they thought of the last part of the Season 15 reunion, which aired on Thursday night. One of her followers commented, "You got fired for questioning masks and supporting trump?! Braunwnyn admits to trying to get a 14 year old drugs and she’s given kleenex? she should be gone!" Dodd replied, "pretty much." Another commenter replied to the post to tell the Bravo personality, "They better not fire you, people are fed up with the cancel culture. Love you and your husband together." Dodd then responded, "It's likely to happen."

During the course of the Season 15 reunion, Dodd and Cohen sparred over their political beliefs. The Watch What Happens Live host told Dodd that he had received messages from viewers in which they said that the Real Housewife "was uneducated, putting out misinformation, and behaving like a moron" because of her behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dodd, who wed Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal in October, responded, "I get them too, saying that you're anti-American, that you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show."

Dodd previously said that she would not come back to RHOC if her co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke was still on the show. She said, "I know I cannot film with Braunwyn, I know for a fact I cannot. There's just no way. If she comes back then I'm out because I know for a fact I cannot. She's dangerous. Calling people and saying they're racists and homophobes, and saying I'm a bad mom running around traveling." It's currently unclear what the future of RHOC will look like. But, given the drama amongst the cast members, fans can probably expect to see some changes if the series comes back for Season 16.