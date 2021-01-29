Andy Cohen Claps Back at Meghan McCain's Call to Cancel 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

✖

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has sparked a serious conversation about the franchise's future, and Meghan McCain is the latest person to weigh in. "It’s time to cancel RHOC," Evan Ross Katz tweeted Thursday morning, to which McCain replied simply, "Yes." Franchise executive producer Andy Cohen seems to have a different idea for the show's future, however, responding to both, "I think you mean reBOOT."

In their back-and-forth, McCain responded with a request for a Real Housewives of D.C. reboot. "I have thoughts…. also since I have both of your attention and currently live in the beltway – please Reboot DC housewives PLEASE!" McCain asked, to which Cohen replied noncomittally, "I loved RHDC." The Real Housewives of Orange County was the first Housewives franchise to premiere in 2006, and currently stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

This season has been a controversial one amid Dodd's comments about COVID-19 not being a serious disease and her wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat in a parody of the Black Lives Matter movement. During the season reunion, Dodd claimed that she was not a racist because she did an ancestry test that showed a small percentage of African heritage. "My point was I’m black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I’m 30 percent Native American and I’m one percent Jewish. And I’m all races," she said. "I don’t see people with color, I see people. That’s it."

Dodd also claimed that Windham-Burke was lying about her sobriety journey, accusing her of exaggerating her alcoholism, and later said on a Wednesday Instagram Live that she would not film another season with Windham-Burke. "I know I cannot film with Braunwyn," she said. "I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way, and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic."

In December, Windham-Burke fired back at Dodd's claims on Instagram, saying that she had learned when "people have a hard time with me being sober it's more about their own issue." She added that while she might have been more sober for the cameras her first season out of fear of judgment, there was no doubt in the minds of people who knew her that she is an alcoholic. "It’s low, but she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected," the Bravo star said of Dodd.