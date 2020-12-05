Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 'RHOC' Star, Comes out as a Lesbian

✖

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as a lesbian. During a candid interview with GLAAD, the reality star opened up about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community and revealed that she is currently dating a woman, as PEOPLE noted. Windham-Burke, who first joined the cast of RHOC during Season 14, also explained what this news means for her current relationship with her husband, Sean Burke, whom she has been married to for over 20 years.

"I like women. I'm gay," Windham-Burke said during the interview with GLAAD, which was published on Wednesday. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice." She added, "I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be. I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."

The Bravo personality continued to explain that she first came to terms with her sexuality during the course of filming RHOC. More specifically, she realized that this was part of who she is following an onscreen kiss with former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge. "I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about," Windham-Burke said. "When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, 'How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?' And I said, 'This is who I am.'"

"When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, 'This is who I am. I like women.' I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family," she continued, and added that this news was "well-received" by those who are closest to her. As previously mentioned, Windham-Burke is currently dating a woman. However, she is still married to her husband, Burke. At the moment, the pair, who share seven children together, are working on "redefining" their marriage. She noted, "I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."