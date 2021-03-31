Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' Season 21

✖

Kelly Clarkson is ready to bring the girl power to Season 21 of The Voice! After the NBC singing competition announced Tuesday that Ariana Grande would be joining its next season as a full-time coach, replacing Nick Jonas, the "Breakaway" singer took to her Instagram Story to welcome the "Into You" artist to the family.

"Next season, we are bringing y'all some powerful female energy!" she captioned a screenshot of Grande's announcement post. "Welcome to [The Voice] family [Ariana Grande]." The Grammy-winning pop singer shared the big news on her own account with a photo in her new coaching chair, captioning the photo, "Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson], [John Legend], [Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of [The Voice]!" She added to the departing Jonas, "We will miss you!"

Jonas congratulated his replacement on social media shortly after the news broke Tuesday, writing alongside a sunglasses emoji, "Congrats [Ariana Grande]! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family." Legend likewise shared on social media that he was "so excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!"

Shelton weighed in on the switch-up in the coaching line-up on Wednesday's TODAY show, saying he was "excited" to welcome Grande to the panel. "I'm a fan of hers," he said, joking about hosting to Hoda Kotb. "I'm not gonna lie; we're still gonna beat the crap out of her on the show. They pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."

Grande has reportedly been eyeing a position on The Voice for "a while," a source told Page Six after the announcement. "Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice, and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while." And while fans of Jonas might be disappointed to see him go, the insider said he isn't "leaving for good." They explained, "Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon."

New episodes of The Voice's 20th season air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Heading into the highly-anticipated battle rounds in the coming weeks of April 5 and April 12, the coaches' teams will have to prove themselves if they want to move forward in the season. Stick with PopCulture.com for all the latest updates.