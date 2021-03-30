Ariana Grande Joins 'The Voice': John Legend Reacts

✖

John Legend couldn't be more excited to welcome the newest judge to The Voice. After Ariana Grande announced Tuesday morning she would be replacing current coach Nick Jonas in the NBC singing competition's Season 21, Legend took so social media to react, making it clear he's just as ready as fans are to see Grande join the team.

Responding to Grande's announcement, Legend wrote, "So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" Grande, who said she is "beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining" the series' next season, will be joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. At the time of this posting, neither Clarkson nor Shelton have reacted to the announcement. The official Instagram account for The Voice, meanwhile, wrote, "Our new Coach's name is Ari and we're so good with that."

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

"As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana's inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary," Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement, TVLine reports. "We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

Grande's Tuesday announcement also included the news that a current coach, Jonas, would be leaving the series. The singer said in her post, "[Nick Jonas] we will miss you." At this time, it is unclear why Jonas is exiting the series, though Jonas did take to his Instagram Story to share the news, writing, "Congrats [Ariana Grande]! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family." A source told Page Six that while Jonas is exiting as coach in Season 21, "he isn't leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon." Jonas first joined The Voice during Season 18, where he went all the way to the finals with team member Thunderstorm Artis. He returned in Season 20 after former coach Gwen Stefani stepped back following Season 19.

Currently in its 20th Season, new episodes of The Voice air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The season is set to enter the highly anticipated battle rounds in the coming weeks, airing the rounds on Monday, April 5 and April 12. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!