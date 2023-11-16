'Keke Wyatt's World' Season Finale: Jerome Shows Drae Some Hard Truths (Exclusive Clip)

It's the season finale of WE tv's Keke Wyatt's World, and the episode promises to bring some dramatic revelations to the forefront. In an exclusive clip from "End Of The Road," Drae and Jerome have a heart-to-heart during which Drae comes to some difficult realizations.

Drae and Jerome sit across from one another in Drae's office as he points out a photo of him and Keke on a stage as he kneels by her feet. "Look at that picture right there with me. You see that picture of me at her feet," Drae says. "Serving. That is what I have been doing. But somebody who does this for you every day, why would you treat them like that? Like, the people that work behind the scenes don't matter." Jerome is silent as he looks up at him with watery eyes.

"Baby, why are you tearing up?" Drae asks. "Because I'm getting upset," Jerome replies. Drae looks surprised. "Why are you getting upset?" "You've been dealing with this for a long time," Jerome says. "That's not okay. At some point, there's gotta be a limit. You've set the boundaries in so many areas, and she's crossed them all. You're forgiving. And you continue to cover. Like, when does it stop? 'Cause it's hard to watch.

"It's hard to watch the person that you love with all of your heart be underappreciated and blatantly disrespected at every turn," Jerome continues as Drae tears up. "That is hard. And as hard as it is for me to watch it, I know it's hard to experience firsthand. At the end of the day, if someone says they love you, there should be some kind of code of conduct. There should be some form of boundary. At the end of the day, you got to figure something out. There is nothing wrong with taking care of yourself and giving enough."

The scene cuts to Drae in the confessional. "Seeing Jerome emotional really is bothering me because I'm realizing that now it is hurting more people than just me," he explains. "And it's time for me to set boundaries for real. And, you know, some people... People are just not going to like it, and it's okay, because I have to do just like she said she has to do what she has to do, I have to do what I have to do as well."

Elsewhere in the season finale, Lorna and Rahjah try to hash things out; Keke releases new music with a singles release party, and a very special guest attends; Keke and Drae's relationship reaches a turning point, and they must make a big decision. Keke Wyatt's World airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WE tv.