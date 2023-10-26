Keke Gets Heated Over Kissie's 'Huge' Manager News in 'Keke Wyatt's World' Exclusive Clip

Things get tense between Keke Wyatt and Kissie in an exclusive clip from the latest episode of WE tv's reality series Keke Wyatt's World. In It's My Show & I'll Cry If I Want To, Keke reacts to the news of Kissie working with the person who bullied Keke as a child.

During the clip, Kissie tells the camera she has an unmissable opportunity with a major player in the music industry who "has the connections to actually walk me into the label." "I actually have been approached by a very huge, well respected manager, artist, developer...Kiki may not like this option," Kissie says.

The scene cuts to Kissie sitting at a small table outdoors with KeKe and her assistant, Drae. Upon hearing the manager's name, Keke looks less than pleased. After mumbling, "Well, I gotta pee," the singer turns and yells, "No!" at Kissie. "Why?" Kissie asks.

"He was mean to me when I was little," Keke continues. "He treated me like crap! I was like 10! He called me fat because I had big boobs and a big old booty, but my waist was this small. He told me, you little church girl, you stupid, you can't dance, you can't do..."

"I never heard that coming out his mouth," Kissie remarks. In the confessional, Keke is indignant. "Girl, are you stupid? I told you about this guy when I was a kid! You know what he did to me. I told you, and you're acting as if you don't remember."

Keke tells Kissie, "If you do this with him, I just feel like he is getting over on me. You are my best friend and he hurt me. You know how we are." "But Kiki," Drae says, "you cannot let something happen when you was 10 years old..." "I don't care," she interjects. "Stop her from getting what God got for her," Drae finishes.

He then tells the camera, "Keke definitely imposes all rules on people in her world. And when you don't react to the rules that she thought of and nobody else knows, that's when she gets upset and reacts."

Elsewhere in the episode, Drae and Keke have an explosive fight, the family visits baby Ke'Zyah in the hospital, and Keke meets with her record label head to discuss recording her new album. Keke Wyatt's World airs Thursdays at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central on WE tv.