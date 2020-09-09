'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Fans Are Remembering Its Most Iconic Moments

Keeping Up With the Kardashians received some majorly shocking news on Tuesday. After 14 years and 20 seasons, KUWTK will be coming to an end. The 20th season of the show, which will be the last, is set to air sometime in early 2021. In response to this news, fans have been taking a trip down memory lane in order to look back on some of the most iconic moments in KUWTK history.

The Kardashian-Jenner family issued a joint statement about the news, which they posted on their respective social media accounts. Their statement read, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." The message ended with the family thanking the various businesses, individuals, and everyone who helped bring the show to life.

It's safe to say that KUWTK fans were shocked to hear that the longtime reality series is ending. In order to pay tribute to the show that they dearly love, fans have posted a variety of clips of some of the best KUWTK moments from over the years.