Khloe Kardashian's Tweet About 'KUTWK' Ending Has Fans in Tears

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to a close, and Khloé's fans are particularly crushed. The reality star posted a heartfelt tweet thanking her followers for sticking with her for all these years and preparing to say goodbye. The responses were emotional, to say the least.

E! announced on Tuesday that KUWTK would be ending after its upcoming Season 20, to the surprise of die-hard fans and casual viewers everywhere. The seemingly unstoppable reality TV juggernaut has launched all of its stars to mainstream success, and now fans will have to catch them elsewhere. Fans of the youngest Kardashian, Khloé, were devastated when she confirmed the news by posting a farewell note on Twitter.

I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️💋💔 change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020

Fans have watched Khloé grow for years now, through various relationships, jobs and personal convictions. The series was the most reliable way to keep up with her, even as the family branched out into other forms of media and other realms of fame. Losing that link hit many of them hard.

Fans were not shy with their feelings, sending tributes to Khloé and the rest of the family on Tuesday night. Many revealed that KUWTK has been a comfort to them during the coronavirus pandemic, or that Khloé has inspired them for years. Other respondents even posted their wish that Khloé get a spin-off show, even if the rest of the family is not involved.

While fans were sad, they mostly understood, as well. Here is a look at the response to Khloé Kardashian's farewell tweet on Tuesday evening.