Khloe Kardashian's Tweet About 'KUTWK' Ending Has Fans in Tears
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to a close, and Khloé's fans are particularly crushed. The reality star posted a heartfelt tweet thanking her followers for sticking with her for all these years and preparing to say goodbye. The responses were emotional, to say the least.
E! announced on Tuesday that KUWTK would be ending after its upcoming Season 20, to the surprise of die-hard fans and casual viewers everywhere. The seemingly unstoppable reality TV juggernaut has launched all of its stars to mainstream success, and now fans will have to catch them elsewhere. Fans of the youngest Kardashian, Khloé, were devastated when she confirmed the news by posting a farewell note on Twitter.
I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today ❤️💋💔 change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 8, 2020
Fans have watched Khloé grow for years now, through various relationships, jobs and personal convictions. The series was the most reliable way to keep up with her, even as the family branched out into other forms of media and other realms of fame. Losing that link hit many of them hard.
Fans were not shy with their feelings, sending tributes to Khloé and the rest of the family on Tuesday night. Many revealed that KUWTK has been a comfort to them during the coronavirus pandemic, or that Khloé has inspired them for years. Other respondents even posted their wish that Khloé get a spin-off show, even if the rest of the family is not involved.
While fans were sad, they mostly understood, as well. Here is a look at the response to Khloé Kardashian's farewell tweet on Tuesday evening.
Highlights
prevnext
Ima miss y'all pic.twitter.com/tOOX3jk22t— Kid Huncho (@kidhunch0901) September 8, 2020
2020
2020 just keeps bringing the punches! https://t.co/1kvkuYlwnO— tam (@kris61486409) September 8, 2020
prevnext
Wahhh my koko 💔 i hate this!! 2020 needs to end like now!! https://t.co/udB08aOKz9— Sarah ❤ (@SaYy0) September 8, 2020
Heartfelt Goodbyes
prevnext
It breaks my heart because I have watched you guys the entire time. At the same time you have your families/children now and you need to cherish those moments and just live life to the best! I wish the best to all of you and thank you so much for all of the joy! I love you! 💕😘 pic.twitter.com/UaRMrD0cfK— JelliRoo (@SweetJelliRoo) September 8, 2020
Spin-off
I need Khloe to just have her own show https://t.co/s289xoGteb— geo 🖤 (@geebyrne_) September 8, 2020
prevnext
Then why you leaving us?!?— C (@doperitz) September 8, 2020
*whispers* Koko Spin off! https://t.co/TCHIX9EzWo
Crying Kim
prevnext
https://t.co/WqHOXWCCQS pic.twitter.com/i5DPfJ2ZkH— S O P H 💛 (@sophiebollardxx) September 8, 2020
Foreshadowing
prevnext
You did say last season, “It’s gotta end at some point”....it’s been fun watching you guys for all these years! And watching your families grow as well! I mean we all couldn’t wait to see Mason! Fun show! It’s nice to see all of you supporting each other! 💕— Erin Balogh (@erinebal29) September 8, 2020
One More Season
prev
This news are heartbreaking. However, I will cherish this new season so much and I’m gonna keep all this beautiful memories the show gave us 😢 it’s not the end ❤️ https://t.co/hvrtvAaoTZ— Guzman (@DramaKing25) September 8, 2020