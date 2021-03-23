Katy Perry Teases Possible Taylor Swift Collaboration on 'American Idol' and Fans Are Flipping Out

✖

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift just may well be proving their feud is long behind them. During Monday night’s episode of American Idol, the "Fireworks" singer sent fans into a frenzy when she seemed to tease a possible collaboration with Swift, who is currently busy at work re-recording her previous albums.

During the second night of Hollywood Week, the frenzy kicked off, which saw Idol hopefuls pairing up with their fellow contestants to wow the judges with duets. Perry’s mine was seemingly on possible future duets of her own after contestants Althea Grace and Camille Lam impressed the judges with a cover of Lesley Gore's iconic classic "You Don't Own Me," a rendition that got them through to the next round with Perry stating, “That's what queens do." After the two left the stage, Perry set off a firestorm online when she asked fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, "Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?"

"Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together... what we could do?" - @katyperry 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

This is not the first time Perry has teased a possible collab with her former rival. In March 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was “open” to working with Swift, a notable change from her original stance when she said she would only collaborate with Swift "if she says sorry" back in 2016. As fans of the two songstresses know, they once had a highly-publicized feud, though they have since made peace and become friends, publicly ending their feud in 2018 when Perry mailed Swift a literal olive branch ahead of the 29-year-old's Reputation Stadium Tour. An attached note read, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air." Swift shared the gift in an Instagram video, saying, "So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me." She also captioned the clip, "Thank you Katy.” Since then, the two have doted on one another, and Perry even made a cameo in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019.

BOOKMARK THIS TWEET Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) feat Katy Perry IS COMING! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/53O4MDLVCA — ken | evermore (@kensexile) March 23, 2021

At this time, there has been no confirmation of a collab, though the possibility isn't necessarily a reach. After Big Machine Label Group was purchased by Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings. The purchase included her masters. Swift later announced she would be re-recording her previous albums – Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. Fearless (Taylor's Version) is set to release on April 9.

As fans await the re-recordings, they are keeping their fingers crossed for collabs. On Twitter Monday night, fans reacted to Perry's tease with, "OMFG GOD MAKE THIS HAPPEN." Another person tweeted, "AMERICAN IDOL IF Y'ALL ARE JUST USING THIS TO HYPE UP YOUR SHOW I'M COMING THERE AND IMMA BURN THE WHOLE BUILDING."