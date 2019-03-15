Katy Perry Reveals She’s ‘Open’ to Collaborating With Taylor Swift

The feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reportedly began after some backup dancers left Swift’s tour for Perry’s, kicking off years of veiled insults and alleged musical disses. Now, the two women have put their past behind them, with Perry even telling Entertainment Tonight that she’s “open” to working with Swift.

During an interview on the red carpet ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night, Perry was asked about rumors that she might collaborate with her former frenemy.

“I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open,” she responded, referencing her recent collaboration with the DJ, “365.”

Perry attended the show dressed as the housewife trope-inspired robot she played in the music video for the single, with Zedd referencing the getup in his comment on a potential collaboration.

“I programmed her to make music with anybody, it’s great,” he joked.

“I’m a lovable AI,” Perry chimed in.

Back in 2016, Perry was asked the same question about Swift by a fan on Twitter, to which she responded, “If she says sorry, sure!”

if she says sorry, sure! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 10, 2016

After Perry released her song “Swish Swish” in 2017, which was purported to be a diss track aimed at Swift, she publicly addressed the feud during her episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

“She started it,” Perry said. “And it’s time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time it feels like a fumble. [I got] a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me [‘Bad Blood’]… that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma. There’s the law of cause and effect: you do something, there’s going to be a reaction. Trust me daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”

Swift and Perry publicly ended their feud last year when Perry mailed Swift a literal olive branch ahead of the 29-year-old’s Reputation Stadium Tour. An attached note read, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us, I really want to clear the air.”

Swift shared the gift in an Instagram video, saying, “So, I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.” She also captioned the clip, “Thank you Katy” along with a heart emoji.

Both women were in attendance at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles, with Swift taking home the trophy for Tour of the Year and Perry and Zedd presenting Best Duo/Group of the Year to pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer.

Perry’s most recent album was 2017’s Witness, while Swift’s recent increase in Instagram posts has led fans to believe that the singer is planning on releasing new music of her own sooner rather than later. A new album from Swift would follow 2017’s Reputation.

