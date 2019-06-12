Katy Perry Appears to Have Ended Feud With Taylor Swift: ‘Peace at Last’

The Katy Perry – Taylor Swift feud has finally reached its end. A post Perry shared to Instagram Tuesday night has fans thinking that the two appear to have officially made up — and might even be collaborating on new music together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Fans of both pop music stars went wild Tuesday when Perry shared a photo of cookies on a plate that read “Peace at last” in red icing. The location of Perry’s post was tagged as “Let’s Be Friends,” and the 34-year-old singer captioned it, “Feels good [Taylor Swift]” along with an orange heart emoji.

Although Swift, 29, did not post anything on her own social media, she did like Perry’s post and leave 13 pink heart emojis in the comments section. Swift fans know that 13 is her lucky number.

Fans immediately theorized in the comments section that a new song featuring the former rivals could be coming.

“DO I SMELL A COLLAB” one Instagram user asked.

“So does this mean a collab is coming?!” another asked.

“IS THE COLLAB FINALLY COMING?” someone else said.

Others were just excited by the prospect that the feuding pop stars had finally made up.

“Omggggg!!! We can’t believe!” someone wrote.

“treaty of versailles (2019),” another joked.

Although the post mentions nothing of a possible collaboration, Perry dropped another cryptic clue shortly before the Swift outreach that might cause fans to ask a few questions. She shared a brief video of a postcard decked out in the branding from Perry’s latest single, “Never Really Over.”

View this post on Instagram 📝💌📬 @tumblr A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

“Check back soon! [Never Really Over],” reads pink writing on the postcard, which is signed from Perry.

The plate of cookies comes after Perry sent Swift an olive branch as the “Me!” singer opened her Reputation tour last year in an effort to end the long-simmering feud between them. Swift posted on Instagram about how much the gesture meant to her at the time. “So, I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch,” she said in the video. “This means so much to me.”

What’s more is that recently, the pop stars have been sharing more subtle hints that they’re totally over the fight, with Perry liking one of Swift’s tweets of her new cat Benjamin Button and Swift adding “Never Really Over” to her Apple Music playlist.

Plus, when Perry was asked at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in march if she’d work with Swift, she said she was “open” to it.

The feud began when Swift revealed to Rolling Stone in 2014 that her song “Bad Blood,” from her 2015 album 1989, was about another female artist who “tried to sabotage her” Red tour by recruiting people that she initially hired.

“She did something so horrible,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business.”

After the interview, Perry tweeted a Mean Girls reference: “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.”

In the “Bad Blood” video, Swift recruited members of her “squad,” like Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss, to appear among lyrics like “Take a look at what you’ve done / ‘Cause baby now we got bad blood.”

Perry, for her part, allegedly called out Swift in 2017’s “Swish Swish” off her Witness album. The song, also featuring Nicki Minaj, had lyrics like “A tiger don’t lose no sleep / Don’t need opinions from a shellfish or a sheep.”