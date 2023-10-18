Katy Perry Weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Add Katy Perry to the legion of fans shipping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The "Bejewled" singer and Kansas City Chiefs player have been making headlines for weeks after her first appearance at his NFL game last month, but their blossoming romance hit a major milestone as they made mutual cameos on Saturday Night Live this weekend before appearing at the Saturday Night Live after-party on Saturday night.

Photos of Swift and Kelce walking hand-in-hand together to the after-party had the internet going wild in the comment section of a Vogue Instagram post, in which they called out the duo's "fashion-forward" looks during what the magazine called their relationship "hard launch." The post earned tons of supportive comments from Swifties, and notably a message from fellow pop star Perry, who wrote a simple, yet sweet message reading, "I ship." The comment had fans thrilled to see Perry's support, one person writing, "She's so real for that," and another adding, "Queens supporting queen!!!" A third commented, "Us too Katy, us too."

The "Firework" singer's supportive comment is especially notable due to her past with Swift. The two artists were once at odds, and their public feuding was even rumored to have sparked Swift's 2014 song "Bad Blood." In the years since, however, the two have mended their relationship, with Perry putting an end to feud rumors for good when she appeared in Swift's 2018 music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

In 2020, Perry opened up more explicitly to Howard Stern about deciding to put her and Swift's issues aside in order to set an example for young women, saying that the two now have discussions about "the best we want for each other." She continued of the former feud, "Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs ... time will tell my story. What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption."

She continued in a Vogue interview of the conversation she and Swift had to reconcile, "We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media is they pick two people and it's like they're pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That's what happened with us."