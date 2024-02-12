Katy Perry Cries on 'American Idol' as Contestant Reunites With Birth Family

American Idol is kicking off a new season with an emotional reunion. Katy Perry couldn't hold back her tears in a sneak peek of Sunday's upcoming premiere as she and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan witnessed musician McKenna Breinholt come face-to-face with her birth family for the first time at the Season 22 auditions.

As Breinholt auditions for the judges, she explains a bit about her background after she's asked if she came from a family of singers. Breinholt reveals that she is adopted, sharing, "I found out I was adopted as early as I could understand it. My mom struggled for several years trying to get pregnant, and eventually, they decided to go through the adoption process."

She continues, "I have the best family in the world. They've always supported me. When I was 21, I sat my parents down and told them to tell me any information they had on my birth mom. They told me her name was Amy Ross Lopez. She was a musician, and she had passed away. I just wanted to know where I came from."

After doing a search for her birth family, Breinholt was able to get in touch with them last summer, meeting over FaceTime. Their first in-person meeting, she notes, is scheduled to take place in just three short weeks. "Are you nervous?" Perry asks Breinholt, who responds, "No. I feel like I've known them my whole life."

Breinholt then performs her rendition of Zach Williams' and Dolly Parton's "There Was Jesus," earning praise from all of the judges. "You've got a great voice, really signature and raspy and interesting," Perry tells the Idol hopeful, while Richie says he's "anxious to see what you're going to do with this."

As the judges give their notes, Idol host Ryan Seacrest has a surprise up his sleeve, as he waits for Breinholt with members of her adoptive and birth family outside the door. When Perry asks Breinholt if she'd like her family to be in the room when she learns whether or not she's moving forward in the competition, the singer is shocked and emotional to see members of her birth family waiting for her as well.

"They're here! My birth family is here!" Breinholt sobs as Perry struggles to hold back tears of her own. "Is she crying?" Breinholt asks, as Perry answers, "No. Yes." Will Breinholt get her ticket to Hollywood? See when American Idol Season 22 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.