Kate Gosselin Reportedly Must 'Show Remorse' to Fix Relationship With Son Collin

In order for Kate Gosselin to put an end to her feud with estranged son Collin Gosselin, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 matriarch "needs to show some remorse," an inside source reportedly told In Touch Weekly. Collin made headlines in July when he claimed that his mother had been abusive toward him before sending him away to a psychiatric hospital in 2017.

"Collin is a very forgiving kind person," the insider explained, saying that the former TLC star hasn't shown "any signs of remorse," but instead "has attacked him to the public," which the source said "anyone can see" is "a type of verbal abuse" for a mother to do toward her son. Kate shares 19-year-old Collin, his sextuplet siblings Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, and older twin sisters Mady and Cara, 22, with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, from whom she filed for divorce in 2009 after a decade of marriage.

Kate has denied her son's abuse claims, writing on Instagram on July 21, "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following the years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs." Kate then alleged that she sent Collin away "following one of his many attacks/outbursts."

"Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon's removal of Colin from treatment, my son's unpredictable and violent behaviors have sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him," Kate continued. "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he always struggled with. It's sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight."

Collin, however, is "trying to be as transparent as possible," the insider alleged of his decision to speak about the alleged abuse. "He is a very respectful young man who has spared his mother by not sharing the true details of abuse," they added. "At some point he might open up and tell the world the details of how badly Kate really treated him." Despite speaking out about their mother, Collin reportedly "wants nothing more" than to be close to his siblings, and hopes that "one day when the other kids finally move out and away from Kate, they can all reunite."