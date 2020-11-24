How Kate and Jon Gosselin Are Each Separately Spending Thanksgiving

✖

With the holidays right around the corner as Thanksgiving is within four days, families across the country are figuring out what their plans for the big day will be amid a pandemic. Among those are Kate and Jon Gosselin, who will of course be spending the day a part after splitting up back in 2009 but share eight children together. With such a big family, it’s always a daunting task when it comes to making plans for the holidays.

A source tells InTouch Weekly that Jon will be with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, will be hosting dinner at their place. That being said, the two would like to see two of Jon’s children, Collin and Hannah, be able to visit their other siblings and mother. The source said Conrad is “always encouraging” the two kids to make time for Kate on the holidays. The outlet notes that nothing is official as to whether or not they’ll be able to get to see one another. The coronavirus is making travel plans and the safety of doing so an issue.

For Kate, she and the other children will be spending it in Pennsylvania at her residence. This, though, will be their last Thanksgiving at this house after it was listed. The source said that will make the whole day “bittersweet” for the family. “She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids,” the source continued. Kate put her home on the market back in October after purchasing it for a little more than $1 million more than a decade ago. The house sold for $1.3 million. Her decision to sell had to do with a struggling of finances. InTouch Weekly said she has been struggling financially because the income is not what it used to be for her.

Since their split, the two have had a handful of public spats. Recently, Jon has spoke out calling for his children to speak out after allegations of physical abuse surfaced. Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show earlier in the month, Jon urged his kids to open up if what they experienced was true. A report surfaced on Twitter but has since been deleted that suggested Collin had accused his father of punching him in the face and kicking him in the ribs, though nothing has come from the alleged claims. A letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight said those claims were “unfounded.”