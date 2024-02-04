Kandi Burruss Isn't Returning to 'RHOA'

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting for casting announcements as the show reportedly undergoes a major recast, similar to what happened with The Real Housewives of New York. The show has dealt with criticism of stale and made-up storylines, forced friendships, and lazy producing for the past four seasons. Several media outlets reported that a few cast members from Season 14 would return, but newer socialites of Atlamta would round out the cast and eventually phase out the OGs. Longtime cast member Kandi Burruss has been vocal about her frustration with playing the waiting game with casting, as production has yet to begin for the 15th season. While on the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy Awards, the XSCAPE member announced she's chosen to walk away from the show she's called home since its second season.

"I'm not really keeping up right now," she told Variety, as reported by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "I'm not keeping up. I already said it, so I'll tell you. I decided I'm not coming back this year. It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

She continued: "It's just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, 'Why do you keep doing it?' And I was like, 'Well I think because I've just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?' So I was just like, You know what? I'm going to take a break, I'm going to take a moment… I'm not coming back this year.'"

Burruss does have a lot going on. In addition to producing Broadway musicals such as the revival of The Wiz, she's currently starring on two series: The Chi and Á La Carte. Fans know she stays busy with her varying businesses across the restaurant industry with three eateries in Atlanta, she also owns a clothing boutique, TAGS. Burruss is the only RHOA cast member to have multiple spinoffs since she began appearing on the show, and she's busy touring with her group. Additionally, she has businesses in cosmetics and adult toys.