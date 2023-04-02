'RHOA': Kandi Burruss Disagrees With Nene Leakes That Franchise is 'Starless'

Kandi Burruss doesn't agree with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Nene Leakes' assertion that cast members of various Housewives franchises are "starless." Leakes made the comment while co-hosting The Breakfast Club in January 2023 as she was reading a news bit about The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon. And of course, Leakes read the news report with her iconic shade. "Ooooh, honey! Yes, for the starless Robyn Dixon child," she said. "Starless honey, mmhmm." When Leakes was asked about her description, she doubled down, adding, "Star-less."

She further elaborated, saying, "Like, these girls on these shows, they're just not stars. If you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off, and everybody that is left is starless. Charlamagne tha God noted that RHOP has "high ratings," but Leakes wasn't convinced."Oh, does it? When was the last time you looked at those ratings?" she asked.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Burruss provided her feedback. "I don't agree with her. And the reason being is because she became a star off the franchise," Burruss reminded viewers. "So, I don't think it's fair for her to make that blanket comment over everybody else. Not too mention, there were already certain people who came into it with having fame or success. Myself, Kenya [Moore], Sanya Richards-Ross is a gold medalist. So it's certain people that clearly could not apply to. But overall, Bravo fans go hard.

Leakes was a cast member on the show from Seasons 1-12. She took a year hiatus in Season 7. Burruss joined the cast in season 2 and is now the longest-running full-time housewife of the franchise. She's also reportedly the highest-paid Housewife on Bravo.