'RHOA': Sheree Whitfield Confronts Kandi Burruss Over She by Sheree Shade

Sheree Whitfield was not happy with Kandi Burruss speaking on her failed website launch for the long-awaited release of her athletic clothing line, She by Sheree. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have followed Whitfield's 14-year journey to get the clothing line off the ground, first starting off as a luxury couture line with a failed fashion show that Whitfield held with no garments in Season 2, to her finally having a full fashion show in Season 14 and being able to pull off dozens of looks at the 11th hour. Unfortunately, the website didn't take off as promised, with Whitfield claiming the site crashed due to an overwhelming amount of traffic. It was later confirmed that she didn't pay for larger bandwidth for the website, adding to rumors that Whitfield is financially fiscal when it comes to her business. Things got worse from there when the site launched and Whitfield's pieces, mainly sweatsuits and leggings, were selling for upwards of $280. It was also discovered that she used fast fashion brands and slapped her logo on the clothing, something that is frowned upon in high fashion. Burruss made jokes as well and alleged on her Speak On It YouTube series that Whitfield asked her for business advice but chose not to follow it because she's cheap. In the June 25 episode, Whitfield confronted Burruss about comments she made.

According to Whitfield, she's always supported Burruss' business ventures. And as a friend, she felt that Burruss wasn't doing the same. But Burruss disagreed. "You shaded my business [saying] my website didn't crash and it absolutely did crash," Whitfield told her. When she asked why Burruss didn't purchase any merchandise, Burruss explained it was due to the website not being available. But Burruss called BS.

"You don't come to me for music advice and I definitely don't come to you for fashion advice…You put out false narratives. What about the bad reviews about your restaurant when they're saying you didn't pass your health inspections," she claimed. Burruss shot back, "Yeah, but I went back and passed."

Whitfield claimed she once went to one of Burruss' restaurants with 12 people and it took three hours for them to receive their food. She also alleged the clothes she brought from Burruss' store TAGS were low quality and only to be able to be washed once. Burruss reminds her that she doesn't have a brand of clothes, but she re-sells other brands, which is something she advised Whitfield to do. According to Burruss, Whitfield vowed not to do such, only to turn around and do the same with She by Sheree.

In the end, Burruss apologized for critiquing her line publicly. The two women agreed to move forward in their friendship.