Major 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Shakeup Coming For Season 16

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is about to look a lot different according to reports. The Jasmine Brand reports that a major cast shakeup is underway, so much so that production on Season 16 has been stalled to Spring 2024. In the meantime, casting execs are looking for younger influencers coming up in Atlanta to mix in with a few OGs. Last season's cast included Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and friend to the show, Courtney Rhoads. Sources say only three OGs will be invited back. Social media users have pieced together a few clues about who is returning, or who won't be back.

According to multiple social media blogs, Sidora and Richards-Ross have removed all mention of the show from their social media bios. But Sidora is alleging she never had #RHOA in her bio to begin with. It's also known that Sidora was absent from 2023 BravoCon, though Richards-Ross was present. The latter however primarily discussed her pregnancy.

Many fans want other OGs to return, namely Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and even Kim Zolciak. Leakes' exit was contentious, resulting in a lawsuit accusing the network of fostering a toxic work environment. The suit has since been dismissed. Williams left amid her controversial engagement to her former co-star's now-ex-husband. Zolciak is currently going through a bad divorce and custody battle. She left the show in Season 5, and again after Season 10, claiming the co-stars were jealous about her life that has since been riddled with financial strife.

Leakes, Williams, and Bailey were recently spotted together in Dubai. Leakes even referenced herself as being the "tastiest peach in Atlanta," further speculation that she'll be returning to the show since following Bravo on Instagram, and vice versa.

When asked whether she'd like to see any of the OGs return, Burruss said why not. "I definitely would welcome [NeNe Leakes] back with open arms now. I think it would be exciting," Kandi told The Messenger. "Let me just say that." Regarding Williams, she said: "I would be here for a Porsha [Williams Guobadia] moment. I think she could be open to it."

As for Zolciak returning, she said, "You can never say what the network is thinking," Kandi said. I think Kandi's reaction to Kim's return was chilly. Burruss is unsure of her future on the show, telling the outlet: "My contract is already up, and so it's not like a, 'Send me a letter' type of thing. It's an actual, 'Let's have a conversation and see what we trying to do.'"