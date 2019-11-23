Kaitlynn Carter Offers Breakup Tips to Fans in Wake of Splits With ‘The Hills’ Star Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter has some advice for everyone after a difficult year. The Hills: New Beginnings personality took to Instagram Friday as part of a Q&A to discuss tips for getting over a breakup. Carter experienced the end of her breakup with Brody Jenner, and later was in a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus that also ended earlier this year.

She revealed in the Q&A that the question that she gets the most from fans in her DMs is them asking her for breakup tips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter acknowledged that “there’s no way around” being sad after the end of a relationship, but suggested that her fans find ways to be creative. Exercise, listen to music and meditation can also help.

“I know everyone says this but obviously social media is not the full picture (or even close). I want to be honest about this because I really don’t want anyone to think if they’re really struggling [with] a breakup that there’s something wrong with them. I was not OK or thriving AT ALL for a while,” Carter wrote. “For me staying busy did help and at the end of the day, I still had to work/attend events so I had to keep it moving on social media but when I was alone I was very sad and in my head about all of it.”

“As I’ve said before, there’s really no way around it,” she added, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “You just have to go through it.”

She advised her fans to not get emotional online.

“RESIST posting emotional stuff (memes, quotes, pics etc etc) to social media. Even delete social media for a while if you can’t resist,” she said. “A publicist I was talking with recently commented on how people treat social media like a diary these days.”

“You’ll never regret NOT posting something to IG but there are definitely things to regret when you post to much lol,” Carter continued. “We all do it but just call your friends/write in a journal and keep it to yourself. It’s transparent and you’ll be soooo happy you didn’t do it later.”

During the Q&A, Carter addressed where she wishes she had been able to work things out with Jenner, who se was with for six years.

“Honestly I’d say things DID work out with us,” she wrote. “Not romantically, but we are better friends now than ever and if there’s one thing I feel super proud of lately it’s how we handled our split. So grateful for him and his unconditional support.”