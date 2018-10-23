Kailyn Lowry Reveals Rare Photo of Son Lux and His Father Chris Lopez

In a rare move, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of her son Lux with his dad, Chris Lopez.

In the photo, 14-month-old Lux sits atop Lopez’s shoulders and holds onto his head. “Twinzzz,” Lowry captioned the tweet. She disabled comments on the post.

The 26-year-old mom of three has opened up about her relationship with Lopez, writing about it on her personal blog. While her previous breakups with Jo Rivera, whom she shares 8-year-old Isaac with, and Javi Marroquin, whom she shares 5-year-old Lincoln with, hurt her when thinking of their children’s lives, she said the split from Lopez also hurt her on a personal and emotional level.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” she wrote. “Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

She called their breakup her “first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

She recently told Us Weekly that while it’s unlikely, she’d like to have another child with Lopez.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Lowry and Lopez’s on-again, off-again relationship was documented on season 8 of Teen Mom 2. Despite the split, they recently sparked reunion rumors after Lowry posted an Instagram Story video showing Isaac seeing his newly renovated room for the first time. In the caption of the clip, she thanked and tagged Lopez.

She said Lopez has been “super supportive” of her new book. “Chris has been super supportive even though there are less than favorable things in there about him and I really respect that about him,” she told Us Weekly.

Teen Mom 2 is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom OG, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.