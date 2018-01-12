Jwoww Mocks Her ‘Serial Killer’ Smile in Hilarious Instagram

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley fans may have noticed that the reality personality often smiles with her mouth closed, and the mom of two has now offered an explanation as to why.

Taking to social media this week, Farley posted a screengrab from her appearance on E! News in which she is smiling at the camera with her teeth showing, something she clearly doesn’t like to do often.

“This is when I smile showing teeth,” she wrote next to a series of facepalm emojis. “I’m not sure if it’s an expression of “I’m dead inside” or the fact that I look like a serial killer.”

She added that she hoped her followers liked her segment on the show.

Despite the reality personality’s trepidation, fans were happy to see her share her smile.

“You should always smile like this!!” one commenter wrote, while another added, “I think it’s a great smile!”

“Stop it!” wrote a third. “You are a beautiful woman. Don’t be so critical of yourself.”

In a previous post, Farley had shared that she would be on the show to discuss her new TLC talk show, Young Americans, as well as other projects, which likely included this year’s Jersey Shore reboot.

The reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will see original cast members Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite to vacation with their families.

In a new promo for the show, the group’s destination is teased, with the clip offering “F—kin’ New York? F—kin’ Dallas? F—kin’ Chicago? Ole F—kin’ Faithful? F—kin’ Miami? F—kin’ Las Vegas? F—kin’ Grand Canyon? F—kin’ San Fran? Mt. F—kin’ Rushmore?” and “F—kin Seattle?” as possible locations.

The promo added that fans have the power to choose where the group goes, asking viewers to tweet their chosen location with the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation.

One place they’re not going? The White House, to which the promo said, “No f—kin’ way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jwoww