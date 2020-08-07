'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Told Ex Chrishell Stause About Divorce Via 'Text,' 'Selling Sunset' Star Reveals

✖

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed in the new season, just released on Netflix Friday, that This Is Us star Justin Hartley told her he filed for divorce in a text message. Stause first thought this was a joke, but there was nothing funny about it. According to the former soap opera star, she got the news of the divorce just 45 minutes before the split was reported on the web in November 2019.

Although Selling Sunset mostly focuses on the business of real estate agents in Los Angeles, it also delves into their personal lives. Season 3 was filmed while Stause and Hartley's split played out in public. In one scene, Stause, 39, shared details of the split with co-star Mary Fitzgerald, who asked the former Days of Our Lives star how Hartley, 43, told her he was getting a divorce.

"He texts me that we were filed," Stause told Fitzgerald through tears, adding that 45 minutes later, "the world knew." Hartley and Stause married in 2017 and broke up after two years of marriage. Stause said she later called Hartley after getting the text because she thought he was joking. She has not spoken to him since.

Stause said the split was so sudden that she had to rush to find someplace to live after she got the text. "When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could," Stause explained, reports PEOPLE. "I don't think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave." She added that she wants "f—" answers.

Hartley and Stause met in 2013 after being introduced by one of her Days of Our Lives co-stars. They got engaged in July 2016 and were married in October 2017 in Malibu. Hartley's daughter from his marriage to Lindsay Korman, Isabella, was their flower girl and ring bearer. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 and is now reportedly dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

As for Stause, she recently filed court documents asking to have her maiden name legally restored, reports The Blast. She rose to fame as Amanda Dillon Marin on All My Children from 2005 to 2011, and she later played Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015. Earlier this year, she was nominated for her guest appearance on Days when the character was brought back. She has starred on Selling Sunset as a member of the Oppenheim Group firm since the show launched in March 2019.