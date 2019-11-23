‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Chrishell Stause

The marriage between Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause has come to an end. The couple has officially filed for divorce after being wed just under two years ago. Hartley, who currently stars in the acclaimed NBC drama series This Is Us, filed the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to InTouch Weekly.

The couple first started dating back in 2014, and later got married in October of 2017. On the official divorce documents, Hartley has listed July 8 as the official date of separation. However, Hartley posted a photo of Stause on his Instagram roughly two weeks later on July 21, although that is the last appearance she’s made on his account.

Similarly, Stause, who had a recurring role on Days of Our Lives, posted a number of photos of her and Hartley at a Golden Globes party roughly a week before his divorce filing. While appearances can be deceiving, the two appeared to be happy in the photos together.

This marks the second divorce for Hartley, who was married to fellow actor Lindsay Korman from 2004 through 2012. The two, who starred together on the series Passions, have one daughter together, 15-year-old Isabella Justice Hartley. It’s the first divorce for Stause, and while the couple didn’t have any children together, the actress seemed to enjoy her role as a stepmother.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which premiered to rave reviews in 2016. Not long after the show’s third season wrapped in the spring, NBC announced it had renewed the series for three more seasons. It was a decision that’s considered rare for any network or streaming service, which speaks to the confidence that NBC has in the Dan Fogelman-produced drama.

Last year, Hartley spoke candidly about how he feared that his character would be killed off on the show, given the physical and emotional trauma that Kevin had endured, specifically during the show’s first two seasons. That hasn’t happened yet, and This Is Us premiered its “ambitious and unusual” fourth season premiere back in September.

Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, was just renewed for its 56th season earlier this week. The news came as somewhat of a surprise as the soap opera, which premiered back in 1965, had an uncertain future after the cast was released from their contracts after (briefly) being put on hiatus.