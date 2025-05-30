Julie Chrisley Reveals Major Transformation After Prison Release

Julie Chrisley is rocking a totally new look after being released from prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who, alongside husband Todd Chrisley, was granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump Tuesday, was spotted without her signature platinum blonde hair when photographed Thursday exiting a butcher shop in Nashville, Tenn.

The reality personality, 52, can be seen sporting brunette hair with natural gray roots in photos obtained by Fox News Digital one day after her release from federal prison.

Julie Chrisley Makes First Post-Prison Appearance After Trump's Pardon | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/yHhMKrnocA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2025

The new look seems to be here to stay as well, with Julie and Todd’s son, Chase Chrisley, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, my mother’s an angel and she’s still a beautiful woman. Her hair’s darker now. I went, ‘Momma, we gotta [go] back platinum blonde.’ And she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”

As for his dad, Chase said there’s been a less dramatic change in appearance, noting, “My dad is just jacked.”

Julie and Todd were convicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022 and reported to separate prisons for a collective 19-year sentence in January 2023. Just over two years into their sentences, Trump announced that he had pardoned the reality TV couple.

“Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah said in an Instagram video Tuesday. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she continued. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Now, the Chrisley family is making up for lost time. As Savannah told reporters outside of the Florida prison where Todd had been incarcerated, “My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two-and-a-half years. … So when they reunite, we’re going to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases, all the things, because we’re going to make up for lost time.”