Julie Chen Moonves Says She's Pitched an All-Winners Season of 'Big Brother'

Julie Chen Moonves is on board when it comes to Big Brother fans' idea of having an all-winners season. After the success of a similar format on Survivor, the CBS reality show host revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she's been actively pitching the idea of the all-winners season to producers.

"I've been asking for the same thing!" Chen Moonves said when asked why Big Brother hasn't embraced the winners season idea. "Can you imagine? From Eddie from Season 1 when it was a completely different game... That's when the public voted people out. So I would love to see that, where everyone has been in the winner's seat."

The biggest challenge for rounding up all the Big Brother champs is having them agree to take three months away from their families now, so Chen Moonves endorsed the idea of a three-week season instead, similar to the shortened Celebrity Big Brother season, complete with two evictions a week. "I love that!" the host said. "They are celebrities. They are celebrities for being on the show and being winners. Why not do a shortened one? I love that idea." With Chen Moonves on board with the idea, could it actually become a reality? "Yes," she teased. "I know people."

Big Brother 24 is currently airing, and the season is already courting controversy ahead of the first eviction due to the houseguests' treatment of Taylor Hale. The former beauty queen has been reduced to tears by her fellow players, who have described her as "aggressive," without explanation. It was enough to prompt Xavier Prather, who won Big Brother 23 with the help of the historic all-Black Cookout alliance, to release a statement about the behavior in the house.

"Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society," he wrote on social media. "I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and I can't help but feel partially responsible for some of the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited from current houseguests who consider me one of their 'favorites.'"

"In the future, I hope it doesn't take a 'Cookout' for Black houseguests (or any POC houseguest) to finally escape the feeling of being ostracized within the Big Brother House for simply existing," he continued. "Change is a MUST! Until then, I know my fellow Michigander will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is."