Julia Rose: What the Model Has Been Up to Since Infamous World Series Flashing Stunt

Arguably, the most talked about moment of the 2019 World Series was not the Nationals’ win, but the infamous flashing stunt pulled by model Julia Rose. Along with her friend Lauren Summer, Rose made headlines by lifting her shirt at Houston Astros pitcher pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the baseball championship. The outcome of the stunt ended with both women being banned from MLB games indefinitely.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” the letter read in part.

It’s been nearly one month since Rose’s big moment, and she hasn’t slowed done one bit. Scroll down to see what the model has been up to since her Game 5 flashing.

As some many be aware, Rose is the founder of a company called Shagmag.

Following her flashing stunt during the World Series, Rose has continued to work on building the Shagmag brand.

Notably, while Rose has been banned indefinitely by the MLB, not everyone from the organization had harsh words for her.

New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard tweeted out about the model and her friend, joking that they were heroes.

In an interview with Complex after the flashing stunt, Rose revealed that she and Summer had been planning it for “almost a year.”

“I knew I wanted to do something at the World Series. But we just didn’t know, obviously, who was playing, what game, where it would be, the location or anything,” she said.

“Once we found out who the teams were, we then bought the tickets, I believe, not even a week ago,” Rose continued. “We had to get tickets for game five.”

“And game five was a gamble, obviously, because if it’s a sweep or something, then we wouldn’t even make it to game five,” she went on to say. “So we crossed our fingers, and bought tickets last minute.”

When it came time for the big moment, Rose recalled, “We went to the bathroom and took our jackets off, draped them over our shoulder, we casually walked down, we had the attached two security guards that were chasing us down, and I was like, ‘Three, two, one, go,’ and we’re waiting for his wind-up.”

“I think we distracted [Gerrit Cole] so much, then he didn’t even make it to the wind-up,” she added. “It was awesome.”

Rose has continued to be very active on social media since the flashing stunt, with some noting that her Twitter and Instagram followers increased exponentially.

She currently has over 400k followers on Twitter, and over three million on Instagram.

Most recently she turned up at the epic fight between KSI and Logan Paul.

While she did not recreate her World Series flashing stunt, Rose did get caught on camera kissing a female friend.