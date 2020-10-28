Joy-Anna Duggar Responds to Rumor She's Pregnant With Her Third Child

✖

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth may have only just welcomed their second child together back in late August, but that isn't stopping fans of the TLC family from speculating that even more babies could be on their minds. After rumors began to circulate in October that she is pregnant with her third child, Duggar was quick to set the record straight once and for all.

The speculation was prompted after the Counting On star, on Saturday, shared a gallery of images to Instagram. Reflecting on a statement Forsyth's mother had told her while they were dating – "'He just needs a companion.'" – Duggar captioned the images of herself and her husband from a recent family photoshoot, "It's so true. He just wants to have somebody with him and I love this about him! I'll be your companion any day, baby."

A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site) on Oct 24, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

While some fans couldn't help but swoon over the adorable photos, one seemed to believe that they hinted at something more, candidly commenting, "Oh God she's not pregnant again.." Duggar, however, was quick to shut the rumor down before it could spread. Quickly responding to that user, she wrote, "I have a 9 week old," suggesting that she is not quite ready to expand her brood just yet.

Duggar and Forsyth are parents to 2-year-old son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February of 2018. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Evelyn Mae Forsyth, on Aug. 21. The little one arrived at 2:12 p.m., the couple revealed in their birth announcement, and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day," the couple wrote at the time. "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

The couple, who married in May of 2017, welcomed little Evelyn after having suffered a miscarriage, having learned that their unborn child, whom they named Annabell Elise, wasn't going to make it during a 20-week ultrasound. They shared the heartbreaking news in July of 2019. In March of 2020, the couple had announced that they were expecting a rainbow baby, excitedly sharing with fans, "Yes, it's true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again! It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"