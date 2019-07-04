Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal Miscarriage

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth suffered a terrible loss. The couple took to their joint Instagram late Wednesday to tell followers his wife suffered a miscarriage last week in a lengthy caption. The post featured the couple sharing a tender and heartbreaking moment in the hospital in a black-and-white-photo.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words…” They began in the lengthy caption. “‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’”

They revealed the couple had gone in to get their 20-week ultrasound and check-up when they got the devastating news, also revealing the gender.

“It was a baby girl,” they wrote. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23).”

“We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again,” they continued.

The couple then revealed the name they had picked for their late baby girl and went in on why they chose the touching name.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” they wrote. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

“Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,” they concluded the post, before sharing a prayer from Fanny Crosby.

Fans of the Counting On family took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share their condolences over their tragic loss.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. We lost our baby girl Julia at 30 weeks. It is a hard, devastating loss, but God is so good, an ever present help in the hard times. He too knows the pain of losing a child and He is an endless supply of comfort. Praying for you and your family,” one fan wrote, relating her own story.

“So sorry for your loss. I experienced 9 miscarriages over a 20 year span. One of them was at 20 weeks. I’m thankful and blessed to have 3 children. I pray you get through this and know someday you’ll be seeing her again,” another fan shared.

The news comes over two months since Joy-Anna and Forsyth announced they were expecting their second child together.