Fans Are Convinced Joy-Anna Duggar Already Gave Birth

Some Counting On fans think Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth has already given birth, even though the Duggar family said she’s not due until early March.

A recent photo seen here shows the 20-year-old Joy-Anna at the wedding of family friends Tori Bates and Bobby Bates. As The Inquisitr points out, the photo has led fans to believe she has already given birth since she looks noticeably thinner than she did in a photo posted last month.

PEOPLE reports that Bates and Smith married on Dec. 16 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The only members of the Duggar family to miss out on the nuptials were Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo. Bates stars on Bringing Up Bates.

Skeptics have wondered if Joy-Anna became pregnant before getting married to Austin Forsyth, which would be against the Duggar family rule of no sex before marriage. They married in May 2017 and announced the pregnancy on Aug. 30.

On Oct. 3, the Duggar family announced that Joy-Anna’s baby would be born in early March and was 18 weeks along. However, some fans think she’s much farther along.

The family friends who moderate the Duggar Family Blog insisted that her baby bump is similar to sisters Jill and Joy’s when they were pregnant. The friends even posted photos of Jill and Joy during their pregnancies.

“Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is approximately 23 weeks pregnant with her first child. She and Austin spent Veterans Day with Austin’s grandfather, an Army veteran,” the family friends wrote on Nov. 13. “Joy’s baby bump is comparable to the size of Jill’s when she was at the same stage in her pregnancy with Israel.”

In Touch Weekly reports that a new season of Counting On is in the works. Joy-Anna and Jana were filmed getting pedicures.