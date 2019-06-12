Josiah and Lauren Duggar Go out for a Romantic ‘Date Day’

As they await the arrival of their baby on the way, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are enjoying the simple pleasures of dates.

The Counting On couple, who tied the knot on June 30, 2018 after getting engaged in March of that year, recently revealed on their Instagram Story that Duggar decided to keep the romance alive with a recent surprise date.

Swanson also posted about the sweet moment, sharing a gallery of images from the outing.

The couple’s romantic day started off with a picnic at a location with special meaning, as Duggar revealed he had many special memories at the spot and that it was near the tree where he had fallen and broken his arm as a child. The couple enjoyed sandwiches, salad and watermelon for lunch.

After filling their stomachs, Duggar and Swanson then went to a blueberry and strawberry farm. They ended their day together with a drive-in movie.

Duggar and Swanson had announced in late May that they are expecting a child together just months after experiencing the tragic loss of their first child by miscarriage.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” they continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Sharing the exciting news on their shared Instagram account, the couple had expressed their excitement, writing that it’s “hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift.”

In the announcement, they also revealed that they had named their first child Asa.

The pregnancy announcement had come just three months after Duggar and Swanson revealed the heartbreaking news that they had suffered a miscarriage in October of 2018. Speaking of the moment on Counting On, they revealed that the miscarriage had occurred as they were “preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding.”

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren recalled. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

The couple’s child will join the growing next generation of Duggars, as Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and Amy Duggar are all also expecting.