'American Idol' Faces Heat From Fans for Shocking Eliminations During Showstoppers

American Idol is under fire from fans who think the show has already cut some of its best performers early in this season. Season 19 of the acclaimed singing competition show kicked off just over a month ago and has now narrowed its contenders down to the Top 24. On social media, many fans say that their favorites have already been cut.

Warning, spoilers for American Idol lie ahead! Sunday night's episode was the beginning of "Showstoppers," a two-part event to whittle the top 64 down to the top 24. Naturally, fans knew there would be losses, but some were simply shocking. That included Philip Murphy — one of the dismissals that fans most disagreed with, judging by social media. Others included Amanda Mena, Alex Miller and Anthony Guzman.

American Idol fans are used to heartbreak. Since there can be only one winner, typically a handful of great singers are cut throughout the season. Contestants do not need to win to secure a place in the music industry, though the more episodes they can appear on, the more exposure they can get.

There is hope for the contestants who were cut this week to make a career in music, but it has shaken some fans' faith in the show's decision-making itself. Scroll down for a look at how fans are reacting to American Idol's major cuts on Sunday night.