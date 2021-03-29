'American Idol' Favorite Gets Invite From Luke Bryan to Sing at the Grand Ole Opry

✖

Alex Miller's time on American Idol may have come to an end Sunday, but the 17-year-old country singer is getting one sweet consolation prize courtesy of judge Luke Bryan. The Kentucky native didn't manage to secure a spot in the Top 24 after his Showstopper round performance of Merle Haggard’s "Silver Wings," a performance which Bryan and fellow judge Katy Perry agreed was "losing the beauty" of his unmistakable talent.

Bryan clearly always connected emotionally with the teenage performer, promising him during the auditions that he would get the chance to perform at The Grand Ole Opry, and it was Bryan who would later deliver the bad news to Miller that he was done with the competition. "You have a natural gift. You make people smile, it is your gift," Bryan assured him, adding, "I’m a huge believer in what you are and I’m sorry to be the deliverer of the bad news."

The country star advised Miller to work on his own identity as a performer to take his music to another level. "You take this personality, this character and you go and start carving and molding out who Alex is," Bryan explained, advising him, "You have to be your own artist."

Just moments later, Idol aired a video call from Bryan to Miller following his elimination, during which the high schooler got the invitation of a lifetime from the judge. "Do you remember a certain promise that I made you during your audition process?" Bryan asked Miller, who confirmed, "Oh, I haven’t forgotten that." The "One Margarita" singer continued, "Well, I made some calls to my good friends at the Grand Ole Opry and they agreed to let my buddy Alex Miller come perform at the Grand Ole Opry."

Miller was clearly overwhelmed with emotion at the offer, repeating, "Oh my God!" Bryan then added a sweet detail to the offer: "And maybe I’ll share the stage with you a little bit if you’ll have me," he told Miller. Having toured the Opry as a little boy, Miller said this was all part of a "full circle" moment in his life. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu and FuboTV.

