Josh Duggar's Arrest Prompts Reaction From Sister Jill Dillard

Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday and his sister Jill Dillard has now reacted to the news. Speaking exclusively to Yahoo and said, "We just learned this information. It is very sad." Duggar was reportedly taken into custody in Arkansas by a local sheriff's department. Officials stated that they were holding him for "another department," and no bail has been set.

According to a report from CBS News 5, details about Duggar's arrest will be revealed during a federal court hearing on Friday morning. While the circumstances of Duggar's arrest are not known as of this writing, the car dealership he owns in Arkansas was the subject of a federal raid and investigation back in 2019, which could possibly be a connection but that is not confirmed. In the past, Duggar has been accused of molesting some of his sisters when they were minors. He was also once sued for battery by an exotic dancer.

Josh Duggar has a court appearance scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

We're told it will be via Zoom (due to COVID-19 protocols) @KNWAFOX24 will be on the call.

Still waiting to hear what exactly are the formal charges.

What we know: https://t.co/6z2miZwySZ#NWANews — Crystal Martinez (@Crystal_MNews) April 30, 2021

Just days ahead of his arrest, Duggar's wife Anna revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's seventh child. On Saturday, the couple shared a video of the baby's gender reveal, announcing that "it's a girl!" Anna added in the social media caption, "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"

Notably, the family's series — 19 Kids and Counting — which featured Duggar's parents and siblings, was canceled in 2015 after the accusations emerged that he had sexually assaulted some of his younger sisters when they were underage. TLC, the show's network, eventually created the hit spin-off show Counting On, featuring the majority of Duggar's siblings, but not his own family.

Dillard previously identified herself as one of Duggar's sexual abuse victims. Speaking to Megyn Kelly in a past Fox News interview, Dillard — who was 12 at the time of the abuse —shared how she felt when it happened. "I was shocked. And I'm sad because this is my older brother who I love a lot. I was angry at first. I was like, 'How could that happen?'" At this time, there is no indication that Duggar's arrest is related.