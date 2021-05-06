Joy-Anna Duggar Takes in Scenic Views With Husband and Son Amid Family Turmoil

✖

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth are taking in the scenery as they spend time with 3-year-old son Gideon as the Duggar family reels from the arrest of oldest son Josh Duggar on child pornography charges last week. Joy-Anna and Austin shared smiling photos of their time outdoors to Instagram Wednesday, captioning the shots, "Adventuring together."

The Counting On stars' comment section was filled with support for Joy during this difficult time in her family. "Proud of you for doing what you need to do during these trying times," one person wrote, as another added, "Hope this trip is providing you some peace," and another chimed in, "Best place to be at this moment. My thoughts and prayers are with you."

Josh was arrested on April 29 on charges of receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children and faces up to 20 years in prison for each. He has pleaded not guilty. Wednesday, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was granted release from jail as he awaits his July 6 trial. The judge did acknowledge his past behavior, as Josh admitted in 2015 to molesting five girls, including some of his sisters, when he was a teenager in 2002 and 2003.

"I'm just going to remind you how serious these charges are," the judge told Josh, calling the evidence against him "significant." She also noted that some of the children in the child sex abuse materials were "close to the ages of [Josh's] children," as he and pregnant wife Anna share six children together: Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

As per the terms of his release, Josh will be confined to the home of friends of his parents, a pastor and his wife, and subject to electronic monitoring. He will not be permitted to possess or view pornography of any kind and will not be permitted to use any internet-capable device. The judge did rule he can have "unlimited" visitation with his children as long as Anna is present at the time. Josh is not permitted to see any other minors, including his siblings, nieces and nephews.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said in a statement after his initial hearing. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."