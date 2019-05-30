Jordyn Woods to Make Acting Debut With Role on ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Grown-ish’

Jordyn Woods is making her acting debut months after being at the center of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The social media personality will guest-star in an upcoming Season 2 episode of Freeform‘s black-ish spinoff series, grown-ish.

Woods is scheduled to appear later in the season and play a freshman student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.”

PEOPLE first reported the casting news, speculating she will share most of her scenes with Aaron (Trevor Jackson), the RA of Hawkins Dorm.

Season 2 of the series will see Yara Shidi’s Zoey Johnson going through the remainder of her sophomore year without the financial help of her father (Anthony Anderson) after she admitted to cheating on a final exam. The real that one of Zoey’s best friends and roommates, Ana (Francia Raisa) has been hooking up with her ex will also bring drama to new episodes.

Also returning for Season 2 are stars Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Deon Cole, Diggy Simmons and Luka Sabbat — a close friend of the Kardashian family.

Woods was frequently featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and spinoff series Life of Kylie in the past. The businesswoman had a big fallout with the famous family after she was caught kissing Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time, at a house party in February.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Woods broke her silence on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk to share her side of the story.

She insisted during the interview that the kiss was not mutual and she barely interacted with the Cleveland Cavalier player as tabloid rumors had first reported.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she admitted at the time, then going on to claim that Thompson made a move on her, but that she did not sleep with him.

The incident ended Woods and Kylie Jenner‘s close relationship, leading her to move out of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s house. Woods recently showed off her new digs in a new photo on Instagram, with fans praising her for making a life for herself after the controversy.

Grown-ish returns with new episodes Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Woods is set to make her debut on the show on July 24.