Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Reveals She Gets 'Death Threats' Amid Family Drama

✖

Mady Gosselin may have grown up in the spotlight with mom Kate Gosselin and dad Jon Gosselin, but she's not afraid to call out people who send her "death threats" amid her family's drama. The 20-year-old college student posted a cheeky TikTok this week sharing a hateful comment on one of her videos reading, "This girl is so annoying, it’s a shame she is so BEAUTIFUL."

Turning the comment back on the person who made it, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said simply, "So, you think I’m pretty?" joking in the caption, "Are we about to kiss?" Mady's followers were quick to defend her in the comments, with one person writing, "Why [the f—] do so many ppl bully y’all? Like all y’all do is breathe and then get death threats. Like huh?!" Mady responded that they should "say it louder," acknowledging everything that her family has been through since first appearing on TLC.

Jon and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009, welcoming Mady and her twin sister Cara as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin. The former couple's nasty divorce played out in the tabloids and in court, and in 2018, Jon received full legal and physical custody of Collin, with Hannah choosing to live with her dad and brother.

Jon told Hollywood Life in June that he "always" has hope to reconcile with his other six children, especially on holidays. "I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that," he said, adding that he has to "hold on to hope" that he can tell them he loves them and supports them.

"I’m not going to give up but I can’t dwell on the whys and hows," said Jon. "I just have to focus on getting myself right and the ones that are here and doing the best that I can and being centered and being in a good relationship and focusing on myself as well." Despite being "kind of" estranged from six of his children, Jon said Hannah still talks to her siblings often. "I love my kids, all of them. Even though I’m kind of estranged from Mady and Cara, I hope one day that they just call me up and just talk to me," he added.