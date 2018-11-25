Jon Gosselin Steps out With Son Collin, Daughter Hannah After Filing for Custody

Jon Gosselin is already feeling the holiday spirit, taking son Collin and daughter Hannah on a trip to a Christmas tree farm just weeks after filing for full custody of the 14-year-old boy.

“Found our tree let the holidays begin!!!!” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 41, captioned a photo he posted Sunday, which showed himself posing at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm with longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children Jesse and Jordan.

As previously reported, Gosselin filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin earlier this month after the teen has spent the last few years in a residential facility for children with special needs. Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin share sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden in addition to 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady — all of whom live with their mother, except for Hannah and Collin.

Hannah has been living with her father for almost a year now, and the two have been spending time with Collin recently, based on the reality personality’s Instagram account.

Collin living in an inpatient facility instead of with his family has been a controversial decision for the Kate Plus 8 star, who has defended her parenting move in the past.

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things,” Kate told PEOPLE in August 2016. “This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.”

Gosselin himself has spoken out about Collin’s living situation, however, saying in November of that year to Entertainment Tonight that at that point he didn’t even know the location of his son following the couple’s contentious divorce.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” Gosselin said at the time, adding that Collin hadn’t shown any evidence of behavioral issues at the time.

“I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way. He’s very particular, which could be bothersome,” Gosselin added. “But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jon Gosselin